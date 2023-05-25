On Thursday, Sean Murphy (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .275 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (23 of 41), with more than one hit 12 times (29.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 41), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.0% of his games this season, Murphy has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 21 of 41 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.