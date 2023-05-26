The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .233.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 17 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings