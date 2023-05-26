Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .274.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 54th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 16 games this year (38.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 42 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
