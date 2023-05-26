The Chicago White Sox (21-31) square off against the Detroit Tigers (23-25) on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (3-5) for the White Sox and Joey Wentz (1-4) for the Tigers.

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (3-5, 6.28 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-4, 7.45 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (3-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.28 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .280 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lynn has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.

So far this year, Wentz has not recorded a quality start.

Wentz heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

