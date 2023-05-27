Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .181.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 17 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings