Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 118 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .181.
  • Harris II has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 17
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 53 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler (3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.