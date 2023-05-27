MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, May 27
Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Chris Bassitt drawing the start for the Blue Jays, and Pablo Lopez taking the mound for Twins.
Read on to find the probable pitchers for every contest on the calendar for May 27.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-1) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Luis Severino (0-0) when the teams meet Saturday.
|SD: Wacha
|NYY: Severino
|9 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.2 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|1.93
|8.0
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- SD Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (0-2) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|DET: Lorenzen
|3 (8 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.2 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|4.08
|5.6
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Lopez (2-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|MIN: Lopez
|10 (62.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|3.90
|7.5
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -110
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (5-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|TEX: Heaney
|BAL: Kremer
|9 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.2 IP)
|4.12
|ERA
|4.61
|9.7
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Orioles
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (4-4) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|HOU: Valdez
|OAK: Muller
|10 (66 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|-
|9.8
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-4) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (3-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|PIT: Contreras
|SEA: Castillo
|9 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|2.97
|6.3
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- PIT Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-4) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|TB: Glasnow
|10 (57.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.98
|ERA
|-
|10.8
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (3-4) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|WSH: Gray
|KC: Singer
|10 (57.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (49.1 IP)
|2.65
|ERA
|7.48
|7.3
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -110
- WSH Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Royals
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (4-4) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|SF: Webb
|MIL: Burnes
|10 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (56.2 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|3.97
|9.0
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|ATL: Morton
|10 (57 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52.1 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|3.61
|10.1
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- PHI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (0-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|CIN: Williamson
|CHC: Taillon
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (26.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|7.76
|8.1
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (1-2) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|BOS: Whitlock
|ARI: Davies
|3 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.1 IP)
|6.19
|ERA
|5.79
|6.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- BOS Odds to Win: -140
- ARI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|STL: Flaherty
|CLE: Bibee
|10 (51 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28.1 IP)
|5.29
|ERA
|3.18
|9.5
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-2) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|NYM: Verlander
|COL: Anderson
|4 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (15.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|1.15
|7.2
|K/9
|3.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies
- NYM Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Mets at Rockies
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (3-4) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) when the teams play Saturday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|LAA: Ohtani
|10 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (59 IP)
|5.05
|ERA
|3.05
|11.8
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -200
- MIA Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Angels
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
