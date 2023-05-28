Ozzie Albies -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the mound, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Albies has picked up a hit in 33 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has homered in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
