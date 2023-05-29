On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a triple) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with 70 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 41 of 53 games this season (77.4%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (39.6%).
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (11.3%).
  • In 60.4% of his games this year (32 of 53), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.329 AVG .366
.430 OBP .446
.507 SLG .648
9 XBH 10
2 HR 5
9 RBI 13
10/13 K/BB 14/9
9 SB 6
Home Away
29 GP 24
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Blackburn will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP, putting together a 7-6 record.
