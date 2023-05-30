The Atlanta Dream's (1-2) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Tuesday, May 30 matchup with the Chicago Sky (3-1) at Gateway Center Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, Atlanta fell at home to Indiana, 90-87. Its top scorers were Rhyne Howard (23 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Cheyenne Parker (21 PTS, 2 BLK, 46.2 FG%).

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders (2022)

Howard scored 16.2 points per game last season and contributed 2.8 assists.

Parker pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game.

Howard made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Howard grabbed 1.6 steals per game. Parker averaged 0.9 blocks an outing.

