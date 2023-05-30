Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 46 hits, batting .291 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Murphy will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.78 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
