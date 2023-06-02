Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- batting .242 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .297 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.385
|.273
|OBP
|.385
|.200
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
