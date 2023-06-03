How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Saturday.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 94 total home runs.
- Atlanta is third in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.0 runs per game (284 total runs).
- The Braves' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Strider is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Strider is seeking his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|MacKenzie Gore
