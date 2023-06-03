The Atlanta Braves (33-24) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) at Chase Field on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-210). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 28, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 10-4 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

