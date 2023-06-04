Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 4
Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.5
|32.1
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.8
|12.8
|Assists
|10.5
|9.8
|11.8
|PRA
|51.5
|46.1
|56.7
|PR
|40.5
|36.3
|44.9
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.