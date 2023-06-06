Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (35-24) and the New York Mets (30-30) squaring off at Truist Park (on June 6) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Braves have won 29 out of the 49 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 14-7 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 297 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule