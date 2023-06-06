After batting .270 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 21 games this year (35.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 30 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (66.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (33.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

