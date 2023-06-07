Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .163 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 38 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In six games this year (15.8%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|23
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (5-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
