Adrian Mannarino 2023 Libema Open Odds
The Libema Open field is shrinking in Rosmalen, Netherlands, as Adrian Mannarino plays in a quarterfinal against Jordan Thompson. Mannarino's odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +2200.
Mannarino at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Mannarino's Next Match
Mannarino has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Thompson on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 AM ET (after beating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-2).
Mannarino Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Mannarino defeated No. 3-ranked Medvedev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- Mannarino has won one of his 26 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 27-26.
- In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Mannarino has gone 1-3.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mannarino has played 53 matches and 24.4 games per match.
- On grass, Mannarino has played four matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.0 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.
- Mannarino, over the past 12 months, has won 77.8% of his service games and 20.7% of his return games.
- Mannarino has claimed 77.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 12.7% of his return games.
