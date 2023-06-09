Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (38-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) clashing at Truist Park (on June 9) at 7:20 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered 16 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.

The Braves have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 323 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule