Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Cubs' Marcus Stroman taking on the Giants' Anthony DeSclafani.

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for June 9.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-3) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.

ARI: Kelly DET: Lorenzen 12 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (53.1 IP) 3.06 ERA 3.21 9.8 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Tigers

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) for the game between the teams Friday.

TEX: Heaney TB: Glasnow 11 (58 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.2 IP) 4.03 ERA 3.72 9.3 K/9 13.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -165

-165 TEX Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (4-2) for the game between the teams on Friday.

KC: Lynch BAL: Wells 2 (10.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (68.1 IP) 4.35 ERA 3.29 11.3 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 KC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

LAD: Grove PHI: Suarez 5 (21 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.2 IP) 8.14 ERA 5.47 9.0 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Phillies

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (2-2) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (7-0) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

BOS: Whitlock NYY: Cole 5 (25.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (79.2 IP) 5.61 ERA 2.82 7.0 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -155

-155 BOS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (5-3) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

NYM: Megill PIT: Hill 12 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (65.1 IP) 4.40 ERA 4.55 7.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Twins at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) when the teams meet on Friday.

MIN: Gray TOR: Kikuchi 12 (67 IP) Games/IP 12 (61.1 IP) 2.15 ERA 4.40 9.5 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIN Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

HOU: Javier CLE: Allen 12 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.2 IP) 2.84 ERA 2.76 9.3 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (4-5) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will give the start to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams play Friday.

WSH: Gray ATL: Smith-Shawver 12 (67 IP) Games/IP 1 (2.1 IP) 3.09 ERA 0.00 7.4 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10 runs

Athletics at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Sam Moll (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (2-1) when the clubs play on Friday.

OAK: Moll MIL: Houser 27 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.1 IP) 4.57 ERA 3.45 10.0 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (3-1) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Dylan Cease (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIA: Pérez CHW: Cease 5 (24 IP) Games/IP 13 (68 IP) 2.25 ERA 4.63 9.0 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (3-3) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-7) when the clubs play Friday.

CIN: Lively STL: Montgomery 6 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (66 IP) 3.03 ERA 4.23 8.8 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (4-4) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (4-4) for the game between the teams on Friday.

SD: Darvish COL: Gomber 11 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (56.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 6.99 9.6 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies

SD Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 11 runs

Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SEA: Castillo LAA: Ohtani 12 (70.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (71 IP) 2.55 ERA 3.30 10.4 K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Cubs at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Stroman (6-4) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will look to DeSclafani (4-5) when the teams meet on Friday.

CHC: Stroman SF: DeSclafani 13 (79 IP) Games/IP 12 (70.1 IP) 2.39 ERA 3.97 7.7 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

