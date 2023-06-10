Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cubs on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Saturday (at 7:35 PM ET).
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Wade Stats
- Wade has put up 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.420/.463 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has put up 63 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.345/.479 on the year.
- Estrada has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.337/.384 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.353/.404 so far this season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
