Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will meet Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 107 total home runs.

Atlanta's .469 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.264).

Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (332 total).

The Braves rank third in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Elder is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Elder is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet

