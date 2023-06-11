On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .318 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (32.6%).

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 14 games this season (32.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%).

In 16 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .333 AVG .297 .383 OBP .357 .448 SLG .500 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 6 21/6 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 0

