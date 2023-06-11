On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 35.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .217 AVG .293 .282 OBP .331 .388 SLG .578 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 23 24/11 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings