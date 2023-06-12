Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-105) 12.5 (-128) 9.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115)

The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182)

The 25.5-point prop bet set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He collects 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 2.3 lower than Monday's prop bet.

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-105) 6.5 (-118) 3.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Monday's prop total.

Gordon averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (-110)

The 20.5-point prop total for Adebayo on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 20.4.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 3.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (26.5).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

