Breanna Stewart will lead the New York Liberty (6-2) into a matchup against the Atlanta Dream (2-5) one game after putting up 32 points in a 102-93 win over the Wings. The matchup is on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

Dream vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-5.8)

New York (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Dream vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Atlanta has played games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

In 2023, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA offensively (82.6 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.3 points allowed).

In 2023, Atlanta is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.4 per game) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4).

The Dream are the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (16.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Dream make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

Defensively, the Dream are ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8. They are sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.9%.

Atlanta takes 30.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 69.1% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.

