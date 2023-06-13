Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Jacksonville Jaguars are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- Jacksonville won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun collected 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Colts
|September 10
|1
|-
|+8000
|Chiefs
|September 17
|2
|-
|+650
|Texans
|September 24
|3
|-
|+15000
|Falcons
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|@ Bills
|October 8
|5
|-
|+800
|Colts
|October 15
|6
|-
|+8000
|@ Saints
|October 19
|7
|-
|+3000
|@ Steelers
|October 29
|8
|-
|+5000
|49ers
|November 12
|10
|-
|+900
|Titans
|November 19
|11
|-
|+12500
|@ Texans
|November 26
|12
|-
|+15000
|Bengals
|December 4
|13
|-
|+900
|@ Browns
|December 10
|14
|-
|+3000
|Ravens
|December 17
|15
|-
|+1800
|@ Buccaneers
|December 24
|16
|-
|+12500
|Panthers
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|@ Titans
|January 7
|18
|-
|+12500
