The Atlanta Braves (40-26) meet the Detroit Tigers (27-37) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (6-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .193 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Strider has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.

Lorenzen is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Lorenzen is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.