As of June 18 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +8000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +8000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.