Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of June 18 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last year, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.
- Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
