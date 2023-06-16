Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .222 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (19.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.5%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.203
|AVG
|.236
|.273
|OBP
|.299
|.333
|SLG
|.382
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
