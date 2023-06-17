Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on June 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies matchup at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.401/.569 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .260/.314/.487 slash line so far this year.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .271/.352/.494 on the season.
- McMahon hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has put up 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .300/.356/.470 on the season.
- Diaz heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
