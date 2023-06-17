Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 75th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (45 of 70), with multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.286
|OBP
|.346
|.390
|SLG
|.597
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|25
|25/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
