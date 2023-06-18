Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 70.4% of his games this year (50 of 71), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has driven in a run in 25 games this year (35.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.310
|AVG
|.215
|.372
|OBP
|.286
|.483
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|35/14
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.31).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
