Chase Anderson takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Truist Park against Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .474 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (381 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.

Morton is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season heading into this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 10-7 Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Elder Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.