The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (4-5) heading into their matchup with the Indiana Fever (4-6) currently has two players on it. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Dream's last outing on Thursday ended in a 92-88 win over the Sun in overtime.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2.0 1.0 2.0

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

CBS Sports Network and BSSO Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray is No. 1 on the Dream in scoring (18.0 points per game), and averages 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker is the Dream's top rebounder (8.0 per game), and she contributes 15.9 points and 1.8 assists.

Rhyne Howard is averaging a team-best 3.2 assists per contest. And she is contributing 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, making 38.5% of her shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Nia Coffey is averaging 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 40.0% of her shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Haley Jones is posting a team-leading 3.2 assists per game. And she is contributing 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 38.8% of her shots from the floor.

