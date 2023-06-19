As of July 2 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of six Saints games last season hit the over.

On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.