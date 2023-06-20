The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. head into the first of a three-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 126 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .480 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .269 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (395 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Strider has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Strider enters the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Spencer Strider Brandon Williamson

