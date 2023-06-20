Currently the New Orleans Saints are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans sported the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints had a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 897 yards (59.8 per game).

Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Demario Davis posted 6.5 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +6600 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.