Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (5-1) for his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Elder has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.60), 24th in WHIP (1.145), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 31 bases.

He's slashed .327/.403/.558 so far this season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with five walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 20 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.320/.504 so far this year.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 88 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .315/.360/.491 so far this season.

Castellanos has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a .191/.333/.454 slash line on the season.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 1-for-3 1 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.