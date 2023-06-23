How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Luke Weaver will start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 129 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .477 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.268).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (404 total runs).
- The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Smith-Shawver will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Luke Weaver
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Ben Lively
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kenta Maeda
