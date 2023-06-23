The Atlanta Braves (48-26) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, June 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. An 11-run total has been listed for the matchup.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.47 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Braves' game against the Reds but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 63 times and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have gone 30-13 (69.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have won in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 15 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-115)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.