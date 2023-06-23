Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, put them 10th in the NFL.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last season the Jaguars were 5-3 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
