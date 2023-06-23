Luis Arraez and Andrew McCutchen are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Luzardo has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 5.1 4 5 5 8 1 at Angels May. 26 5.0 7 1 1 7 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .397/.447/.483 slash line on the year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .372 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .252/.352/.538 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has collected 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .260/.383/.419 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .259/.296/.406 on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

