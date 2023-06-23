Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Mets on June 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Pete Alonso and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Taijuan Walker Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Walker Stats
- The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Walker has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 43rd in WHIP (1.280), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Jun. 16
|8.0
|7
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|4.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|at Braves
|May. 26
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has recorded 88 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .311/.355/.484 on the year.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a .187/.328/.446 slash line so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Athletics
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has collected 55 hits with five doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .224/.319/.535 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 60 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .217/.303/.437 slash line on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 21
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 17
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
