The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has had an RBI in 20 games this season (30.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.5% of his games this year (27 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 28 .275 AVG .274 .309 OBP .330 .519 SLG .537 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings