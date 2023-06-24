The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is entering the final round, and Jenny Shin is currently in second with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Jenny Shin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Jenny Shin Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Shin has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 14 rounds.

Shin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Shin has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

Shin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

This week Shin is trying for her fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Shin hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 32 -4 254 0 15 0 2 $242,332

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Shin's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished in the top 10 one time. Her average finish has been 16th.

Shin has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Shin played this event was in 2023, and she finished sixth.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Shin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,545 yards, 76 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was somewhat mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.08 strokes to finish in the 58th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 33) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to place her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Shin shot better than 54% of the golfers at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.61.

Shin recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Shin recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Shin's seven birdies or better on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that most recent outing, Shin had a bogey or worse on one of 33 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Shin finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the nine par-5s.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Shin finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Shin Odds to Win: +350 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Shin's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

