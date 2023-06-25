In the final of the Terra Wortmann Open on Sunday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) takes on Alexander Bublik (No. 48).

Rublev is the favorite to win the tournament title against Bublik, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +115.

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: The Terra Wortmann Open

The Terra Wortmann Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 59.2% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik -145 Odds to Win Match +115 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Rublev beat No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 6-4.

Bublik beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Rublev has played 76 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has played an average of 25.0 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.4% of those games.

In 13 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Bublik has averaged 24.8 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 58.1% of those games.

On February 13, 2020, Rublev and Bublik met in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Round of 16. Rublev took home the win 7-5, 6-3.

Rublev and Bublik have squared off in two total sets, with Rublev securing two of them and Bublik zero.

Rublev has the edge in 21 total games against Bublik, capturing 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Rublev and Bublik are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

