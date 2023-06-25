The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .244 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 34th in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .248 AVG .240 .321 OBP .330 .462 SLG .521 11 XBH 11 7 HR 8 18 RBI 16 30/13 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings