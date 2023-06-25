The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB slate that includes a lot of compelling contests.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) face the Chicago Cubs (37-38)

The Cubs will take to the field at London Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 39 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.287 AVG, 13 HR, 39 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 38 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -162 +139 11.5

The Detroit Tigers (33-42) play the Minnesota Twins (39-39)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.220 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -142 +121 8

The Baltimore Orioles (46-29) face the Seattle Mariners (37-38)

The Mariners will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.243 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -119 -101 8.5

The New York Yankees (42-35) play host to the Texas Rangers (47-29)

The Rangers will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -116 -104 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (39-37) play the New York Mets (35-41)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.317 AVG, 9 HR, 44 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.317 AVG, 9 HR, 44 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 23 HR, 52 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -173 +147 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (42-36) face the Oakland Athletics (20-59)

The Athletics will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.263 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -291 +237 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (37-39) play the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37)

The Brewers will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.294 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

José Ramírez (.294 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.268 AVG, 9 HR, 33 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -110 -110 8

The Miami Marlins (44-34) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41)

The Pirates will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.401 AVG, 3 HR, 37 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.401 AVG, 3 HR, 37 RBI) PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -170 +144 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) host the Kansas City Royals (22-55)

The Royals will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.290 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

Wander Franco (.290 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -261 +215 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (41-36) play the Atlanta Braves (49-27)

The Braves will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

Jonathan India (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -168 +143 11.5

The Chicago White Sox (33-45) host the Boston Red Sox (40-38)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.242 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.242 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.302 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

The Colorado Rockies (30-49) face the Los Angeles Angels (42-36)

The Angels will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 25 HR, 60 RBI)

LAA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -151 +129 13

The San Francisco Giants (44-33) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.299 AVG, 16 HR, 41 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -131 +111 9

The San Diego Padres (37-40) host the Washington Nationals (29-47)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 40 RBI)

Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 40 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.296 AVG, 13 HR, 38 RBI)

SD Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -201 +168 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) play host to the Houston Astros (41-36)

The Astros will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.249 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

LAD Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -138 +117 8

