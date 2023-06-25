Orlando Arcia -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .321 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.5%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (41.8%), including eight multi-run games (14.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .359 AVG .280 .421 OBP .330 .495 SLG .430 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings